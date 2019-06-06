Redmi Y3 goes on open sale in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com: Price, specifications

Redmi Y3 is now available on open sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Earlier the device was only available via the flash sale model in the country. Separately, Amazon has also announced an instant discount of Rs 500 on purchasing the device with an ICICI Bank credit/debit card till June 9.

To recall, the device was launched back in April aimed towards the youth. Key features of the device include a 32MP selfie camera, a dot notch display, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 632 processor and an HD+ display. Click here to read our review of the Redmi Y3.

Redmi Y3 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It is available in three colour options: Bold Red, Elegant Blue and Prime Black.

Redmi Y3 sports a 6.26-inch dot notch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with 3GB/4GB RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor on the back. On the front, it features a 32MP camera sensor for taking selfies.