Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 next sale to happen on May 3

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in India. Both the smartphones went for sale for the first time earlier this week and were an instant hit among the consumers, with the Redmi Y3 being sold out in 12 seconds during its first flash sale on Tuesday on Amazon India.

The next sale of both Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 will now be held on Friday, May 3. In the case of Redmi Y3, the sale would be held exclusively on Amazon India for Prime members, while the non-Prime customers can buy the Redmi Y3 from 3pm on May 4-7 during the Summer Sale, Amazon said in a release on Tuesday.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y3 in two storage variants — 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The device costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The device is available in three colour options– Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black.

Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. It also comes with dual rear cameras 12MP+2MP setup with AI scene detection and has a 4,000mAh battery with a micro-USB port at the bottom.

The main highlight of the device is its 32MP front camera, which has AI Beautify 4.0 and auto HDR features. The front camera relies on 4-in-1 pixel binning. Xiaomi claims that it will allow the device to take good selfies in low light situations.

Coming to Redmi 7, the device went for its first sale on Monday and will now go on sale again on May 3 through Amazon India, Mi Home stores and Xiaomi’s website. The Redmi 7 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The device is available in three colour options available– Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red.

Speaking of the specifications of Redmi 7, the device comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with 1520×720 pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.83 per cent screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU and has a 4,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 7 has a dual back camera setup consisting of 12MP + 2MP along with a fingerprint scanner at the back. There is an 8MP camera in the front for clicking selfies and video calls. The smartphone also has a 3.5mm audio jack at the top along with an IR blaster. It comes with micro-USB 2.0 port and has P2i splash-resistant coating.