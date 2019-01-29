Redmi X with in-display fingerprint scanner to launch on February 15: Report

A leaked poster obtained by Playful Droid reveals that Redmi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The poster confirms that Redmi, which is now a sub-brand of Xiaomi, may launch its Redmi X smartphone on February 15 in China.

At the moment, we do not know much about the Redmi X. All we know is that Redmi X is expected to launch on February 15 in China. Keep in mind that Redmi is yet to confirm the existence of this mysterious phone with a built-in in-display fingerprint scanner.

Based on leaks and speculation, Redmi X isn’t going to be different from the recently released Redmi Note 7. You can expect an upgraded processor (the Snapdragon 660 is likely replaced by the Snapdragon 710), a 48MP camera sensor made by Sony and a few changes here and there. The biggest change looks like to be the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner over the traditional fingerprint scanner found on the rear of the phone.

One theory also suggests that the Redmi X could be an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The latter phone is also expected to go on sale in China next month. The Redmi Note 7 is said to come with the Snapdragon 675 processor and a 48MP camera sensor by Sony.

In related news, Redmi Note 7 is coming to India sooner than expected. Though it remains to be seen whether the company also bring the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi X to India as well. Redmi Note 7 is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 10,000 when it launches in India.