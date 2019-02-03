Redmi working on flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 processor, confirms CEO

Redmi is working on a phone that will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. Redmi CEO Lu Weibing confirmed the information adding that the sub-brand is on its course to launch an “affordable flagship phone”. Gizchina reported that the supposed Snapdragon 855 powered Redmi phone will be priced at about $370– about Rs 26,000 as per current exchange rates.

In January, at the launch of Redmi Note 7, the company announced that it is working on a phone with Snapdragon 855 and now the same has been confirmed by the CEO of the company in a Weibo post.

Lu posted a photo of himself and some members of his crew at parent company Xiaomi’s Shenzhen Research and Development Institute where they had discussions on the future of the brand and its upcoming devices.

Lu said that the discussion was particularly centered on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the brand’s upcoming Snapdragon 855 processor-powered smartphone. As of now, the name of the Redmi phone with the Snapdragon 855 is not known but a lot has been revealed about the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi’s newly formed sub-brand recently launched the Redmi Note 7 as well as the Redmi Note 7 Pro. While the Redmi Note 7 is already on sale in China, the company hasn’t yet announced the release date of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in its home market. All we know about the Redmi Note 7 Pro is that it will feature slightly updated specifications and a 48MP camera sensor made by Sony.

Redmi Note 7 has been confirmed to launch in India, although the exact release date has not been revealed yet. The phone is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 10,000.