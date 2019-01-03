Redmi to be a separate brand, confirms Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

Xioami has made Redmi an independent brand. The announcement was made by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Weibo, one of China’s most popular social media sites. This move to separate Redmi from Xiaomi could be aimed at Realme, a sub-brand of Oppo. Xiaomi plans to launch its first Redmi-branded smartphone, likely to be Redmi 7 or Redmi Pro 2, in China on January 10.

Advertising

Commenting on his Weibo post, Jun confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will have flagship-grade specifications. Replying to a user’s comments, the executive explained the rationale behind creating Redmi into a separate entity. He said that the Redmi brand will focus on the ultimate price/performance ratio, whereas Xiaomi to focus on mid-to-high-end and new retail. Jun also made it clear that all Redmi-branded smartphones will be sold on online channels. Xiaomi also operates Poco, a sub-brand it created last year to take on OnePlus.

But Xiaomi isn’t the first company to have multiple smartphone brands under its portfolio. Last year, Oppo also introduced a new smartphone brand Realme in India. Huawei and Honor continue to be a separate brand and so is Lenovo and Motorola.

A lot has been said and written about a new Redmi-branded smartphone. Some claims it will be called the Redmi 7, while others believe it might be the long rumoured Redmi Pro 2. While details are still thin, but we do know that it will feature a 48MP camera on the back and a “punch hole” display screen. Hopefully, we will learn more about the smartphone on January 10.