Redmi teases smartphone with pop-up selfie camera: Redmi Pro 2?

Redmi is expected to launch a flagship smartphone in the coming days, but the brand is already giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. In a video teaser uploaded on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, Redmi shows off its upcoming flagship and it appears to have a pop-up selfie camera.

The teaser video heavily focuses on the Redmi branding and some of its latest phones, including the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7. We also get to see some rushes of Marvels’ latest Avengers: Endgame movie. The video ends with footage of an unreleased smartphone, which many believe will be called the Redmi Pro 2.

In a small teaser video, Redmi has seemingly confirmed that the unnamed smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera. Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has long denied rumours of a pop-up selfie camera phone. However, the teaser did provide a confirmation that Redmi will, in fact, launch a phone with a pop-up selfie camera.

Smartphones with pop-up selfie cameras have gained consumer attention in the past few years. Oppo and Vivo have been aggressively marketing phones that have pop-up selfie snappers. Samsung too has launched a phone that a slide-up rotating camera.

Right now, we don’t know much about the Redmi flagship device. However, we do know that this phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. The flagship was confirmed by the brand’s GM Lu Weibing in February.