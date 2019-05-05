Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship to sport super wide-angle lens, confirms Redmi General Manager

Ever since Redmi revealed that it is working on a Snapdragon 855 powered flagship device, it has become one of the most anticipated devices of 2019. Weibo users have been continuously asking the Redmi’s General Manager about the specifications and features of the upcoming device, which resulted in yet another spec confirmation for the Redmi 855.

Recently, Lu Weibing organised a photography challenge on Weibo. A user asked him if the Redmi flagship will come with a super wide-angle lens to which Weibing responded in yes. So, now we know that the Redmi flagship will come with a super wide-angle lens at the back.

Redmi 855 flagship: Specifications, features

The Redmi flagship has been reported to feature a rear camera setup similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 clubbed with a 13MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. We have seen the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor on the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India and it is capable of taking some spectacular pictures (read our review).

The Redmi flagship has been confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor built on the 7nm process technology paired with an Adreno 640GPU. The chipset adopts a new three-cluster eight-core architecture which includes one 2.84GHz super large core, three 2.42GHz large core, and four 1.8GHz small core composition.

There have been reports that suggest the Redmi 855 will feature a full-screen display with a popup selfie camera. The flagship device is also reported to have a trimmed down version, which will be powered by Snapdragon 730 processor.