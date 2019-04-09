Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship will not have a popup-selfie camera, says company

Earlier this year, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that Redmi will launch a smartphone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Recently, a photo has been leaked online showing a phone with a pop-up selfie camera, claiming to be the upcoming Redmi flagship. However, the Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing refuted the claim.

Advertising

A user on Weibo commented on Weibing’s post asking if the upcoming Snapdragon 855 powered Redmi phone will have a lifting camera or not. He responded in negative. GizmoChina translated Weibing’s response as “not happening”.

Watch | Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India

The Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 processor has been rumoured to debut as Redmi Pro 2 but the Xiaomi sub-brand has not made it official. It has not revealed any specifications of the device or details about the launch date.

Before the launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Weibing shared a photo of the Redmi team at Xiaomi’s R&D facility in Shenzhen on Weibo saying that they were discussing two upcoming phones– Redmi Note 7 Pro and an “855 flagship”. While Redmi Note 7 Pro has been launched in India and China, the other device is still under wraps.

Advertising

The existing Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and features a 6.3-inch FHD+ dot notch display. The unique selling point of the device is its 48MP dual rear camera which can take 12MP shots via pixel binning. The secondary camera on Redmi Note 7 Pro is a 5MP sensor and the device has a 13MP front-facing camera.

Also read | Redmi working on flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 processor, confirms CEO

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 via USB Type-C. The phone is available for Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.