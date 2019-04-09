Toggle Menu Sections
Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship will not have a popup-selfie camera, says companyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/redmi-snapdragon-855-flagship-will-not-have-a-popup-selfie-camera-5666897/

Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship will not have a popup-selfie camera, says company

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing clarified that the upcoming Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 processor will not have a popup selfie camera as claimed by the rumours.

redmi pro 2, redmi snapdragon 855 processor, 855 redmi phone, redmi flagship, popup selfie camera redmi, redmi popup selfie camera, redmi 855 phone, redmi 855 phone popup selfie camera, snapdragon 855 processor redmi phone
Lu Weibing refuted the presence of a pop-up camera on the upcoming Redmi flagship phone. (Image of Redmi 7 for representation)

Earlier this year, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that Redmi will launch a smartphone with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Recently, a photo has been leaked online showing a phone with a pop-up selfie camera, claiming to be the upcoming Redmi flagship. However, the Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing refuted the claim.

A user on Weibo commented on Weibing’s post asking if the upcoming Snapdragon 855 powered Redmi phone will have a lifting camera or not. He responded in negative. GizmoChina translated Weibing’s response as “not happening”.

Watch | Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India

The Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 processor has been rumoured to debut as Redmi Pro 2 but the Xiaomi sub-brand has not made it official. It has not revealed any specifications of the device or details about the launch date.

Before the launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Weibing shared a photo of the Redmi team at Xiaomi’s R&D facility in Shenzhen on Weibo saying that they were discussing two upcoming phones– Redmi Note 7 Pro and an “855 flagship”. While Redmi Note 7 Pro has been launched in India and China, the other device is still under wraps.

Advertising

The existing Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and features a 6.3-inch FHD+ dot notch display. The unique selling point of the device is its 48MP dual rear camera which can take 12MP shots via pixel binning. The secondary camera on Redmi Note 7 Pro is a 5MP sensor and the device has a 13MP front-facing camera.

Also read | Redmi working on flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 855 processor, confirms CEO

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 via USB Type-C. The phone is available for Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Huawei P30 Pro with quad-cameras, up to 50x digital zoom launched in India
2 Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage to go on sale in India tomorrow
3 OnePlus 6T gets permanent price cut in China ahead of OnePlus 7 launch