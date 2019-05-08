Toggle Menu Sections
Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship to launch on May 13, could be called Redmi K20 Pro

General Manager of Xiaomi's Smart Hardware Division has informed on Weibo that Redmi might launch the Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship device on May 13 in China.

Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship might be launched on May 13. (image source: ithome.com)

Redmi’s Snapdragon 855 powered flagship device has been subjected to a number of leaks and rumours ever since as the Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed its existence. From its name to its specifications and design, nothing has been clear but the phone is going to launch in China soon.

According to a Weibo post of Tang Mu, the General Manager of Xiaomi’s Smart Hardware Division, the company might launch the Redmi flagship smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 at an event in China on May 13. He also informed that the company will launch “one more thing” alongside the Redmi flagship, reported Gizmochina.

Earlier a protective cover of a smartphone going by the name Redmi K20 leaked online by ithome.com. It has been alleged that the cover belongs to the Redmi flagship.

The cover mentions that the Redmi K20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and sports a 4,000mAh battery. It also suggests the presence of a 48MP rear camera and a 6.39-inch AMOLED display.

The cover of Redmi K20 Pro reveals Snapdragon 855 chipset, 48MP rear camera. (Image source: ithome.com)

The Redmi flagship has been reported to feature a rear camera setup similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 clubbed with a 13MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. Lu Weibing confirmed on Weibo that the Redmi flagship will feature a super wide angle lens.

Previous reports indicate that the phone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and it will have NFC support as well. It has also been reported that the Redmi 855 will feature a full-screen display with a popup selfie camera. The flagship device is also reported to have a trimmed down version, which will be powered by Snapdragon 730 processor.

