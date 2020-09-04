Redmi Smart Band India launch on Sept 8: Here’s all we know so far

Redmi Smart Band set to launch in India on September 8

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to bring its own smart band in India on September 8. It is called the Redmi Smart Band. Notably, the Redmi Smart Band has already launched in China earlier this year. The Indian version of the band is said to be a slightly tweaked version of the Chinese version.

Similar to all other launch events, the Redmi Smart Band launch will also take place online. This is the first Redmi band the company is bringing to the country. Previously, Xiaomi has launched all versions of the Mi Band in the country and each of them has received big success in the country. The last one was the Mi Band 4. Rumours suggest that the company will launch Mi Band 5 in the country very soon.

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has shared some details about the Indian version of the Redmi Smart Band. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the Realme Smart Band so far.

All about Realme Smart Band

As mentioned the Redmi Smart Band is the first-ever smart band that the company is bringing under the Redmi brand. Given the smart band has already been launched in China we can expect the Indian version to be mostly similar with some tweaks to add India specific features to the band for the consumers.

Xiaomi has put out a dedicated page for the Redmi Smart Band that shows options for various colourful straps including blue, red and green. The page also hints at long-lasting battery life, heart rate monitoring sensor, and water resistant.

The China variant of the Redmi Smart Band comes with a 1.08-inch colour display and 70 personalised watch faces. The Redmi Smart Band is claimed to offer up to 14 days battery life in a single charge. The band comes with five sports modes including sleep monitoring and optical heart rate sensor.

Notably, India is the second country to get the Redmi Smart Band after the home market. In China, the Redmi Smart Band is priced at CNY 99 that roughly translates to Rs 1,100. The India price of the Redmi Smart Band is yet to be confirmed but we expect it to be priced around the India price.

