Redmi teases K20 Pro as ‘the world’s fastest phone’, India launch soon?

Redmi India has shared a teaser for the Redmi K20 Pro, which has been lined to launch in India soon. The teaser image apparently takes a potshot at the OnePlus 7 Pro as the Redmi flagship while claiming the title of “world’s fastest phone” for itself.

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China alongside the Redmi K20 last month. Manu Kumar Jain, the Global VP Xiaomi and MD Xiaomi India had earlier announced that both the phones will be launched in India by mid-July.

Jain did not mention the exact date in his tweet and the latest teaser from Redmi India also skips the launch date for the India launch of Redmi K20 Pro. However, it takes a dig at the OnePlus 7 Pro by saying that “some celebrations are short-lived”, suggesting that the Redmi flagship will completely trump the OnePlus flagship. The company also boasts of the AnTuTu score of its smartphone.

Some celebrations are short-lived. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/NitBxGxOVA — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 14, 2019

Redmi K20 Pro price

Redmi K20 Pro was launched with a price tag of Yuan 2499 (around Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB version in China. The 6GB RAM and 128GB version costs Yuan 2599 (around Rs 26,000), the 8GB RAM and 128GB version costs Yuan 2799 (around Rs 28,000), and the 8GB RAM and 256GB version costs Yuan 2999 (around Rs 30,000).

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro in India is likely to have the same specifications and features as the one launched in China. The phone sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 12340×1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It carries a 20MP popup selfie camera while retaining the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The phone sports a triple rear camera carrying a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture clubbed with a 13MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. The Redmi K20 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology.