After Realme, Redmi also shares teaser for 64MP camera smartphone

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi could launch a new smartphone with a 64MP camera, according to new teasers from the company. Redmi recently introduced its K20 series, where both the regular and Pro variant have a 48MP camera at the back. Redmi Note 7 series also comes with 48MP camera at the back.

According to Weibo teaser from Redmi, the phone industry has officially entered the era of 64MP cameras and the brand is also planning to launch a phone with one. The image shared in the teaser claims to be a sample from the Redmi phone with 64MP camera. The teaser does not give any other on when the phone will be launched or what it will be called.

In May, Samsung introduced its 64 MP camera sensor. The Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 with 64MP was announced on May 9, along with Samsung’s new 48Mp ISOCELL Bright GM2 sensor. When the Redmi Note 7 first launched in China, it had the Samsung GMW1 sensor for the 48MP camera. However, with the Pro variant, Xiaomi added the Sony IMX586 sensor.

The 64MP sensor relies on Tetracell technology, where it merges four pixels into one to give high-quality images in all light conditions, according to Samsung. While 48MP cameras shoot at 12MP in default mode relying on 4-in-1 pixel binning, the 64MP camera is expected to shoot in 16MP in default mode.

In order to shoot at 64MP, users will have toggle on the mode, as is the case on current smartphones with the 48MP sensor. The sensor also supports real-time high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB) for much richer hues and this is much higher than regular sensors, which have an HDR of around 60dB.

Earlier, Realme also dropped a teaser for an upcoming smartphone with a quad-camera setup carrying a 64MP sensor. The company shared an image of the device on Weibo and shared the camera samples on Twitter. The phone also uses Samsung’s ISOCELL bright GW1 sensor and Realme CEO Sheth made clear that the device will be first unveiled in India.

Xiaomi has not clarified which phone will have the 64MP camera, but it is unlikely to launch anytime soon, given the sensor will only go into mass production by the second half of 2019. The next Redmi Note smartphone, the Redmi Note 8 could sport a 64MP camera, given the current Redmi Note 7 started the 48MP camera trend. Or the next version in the Redmi K series could have the 64MP camera. Until Xiaomi confirms which phone will get this sensor, it will remain a topic of speculation.