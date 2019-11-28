No more pop-up camera? Redmi, Realme to Vivo making shift to punch hole display smartphones

Pop-up selfie cameras were one of the standout trends in smartphone design in 2019. Phonemakers from mainland China found a unique way of selling smartphones with higher screen-to-body ratios without the need for a notch or thick bezel to house the selfie camera. Instead, they used a motorised pop-up selfie camera that allowed them to make a smartphone with an all-screen design. However, the motorised pop-up camera comes with its own risks as the phone can easily break after a drop and the devices lacked proper waterproofing.

But now smartphone makers are quickly turning to punch hole displays for their next flagships. Some big names including Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo are expected to launch new smartphones with the hole punch design in the coming months. Interestingly, the Honor V20 and Samsung Galaxy S10 were two of the first smartphones with a hole-punch display. The reason why Chinese smartphone makers are embracing this camera on the phone’s display front is obvious. Pop-up selfie cameras are a bad design choice, while the punch hole design is a better way to add a more screen estate without compromising on certain premium features.

Here’s a look at all the upcoming smartphones with punch hole displays.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro will be among a few high-profile smartphones to have a punch hole camera upfront. That’s right. Although the device won’t get launched before May 2020, there is enough evidence that suggests the handset to feature a punch-hole display. This would mean that OnePlus will ditch the pop-up selfie camera and instead adopt a punch hole notch. Leaked renders show off a screen with a pill-shaped punch hole camera similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10+.

Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi follows smartphone trends closely. So it comes as no surprise to see Xiaomi’s Redmi brand debuting the K30 Pro with a punch-hole screen. We don’t know much about its specifications, but we do know that the phone has a punch hole camera on the front. Similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Redmi K30 Pro would have a dual punch-hole display with dual selfie cameras like the Galaxy S10+. Hopefully, the two selfie cameras include a wide-angle lens that allows you to capture group selfies with ease. We are expecting the announcement on December 10.

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 will not have 5G but it will also come with a dual punch-hole display. It’s going to Realme’s first smartphone with a hole-punch screen and two front cameras. As evident from the teased poster, we can clearly see the pill-shaped “hole punch” or “double hole punch” on the left corner of the display. This means Realme has also decided to ditch the pop-up selfie camera in favour of a punch-hole display. The 5G-enabled smartphone could launch next month, though the actual release date has not confirmed yet.

Vivo X30

Vivo’s flagship X30 smartphone might not have the pop-up selfie camera, but it does have a hole on the front for a camera. The brand has recently started teasing the X30 smartphone and surprisingly, the pop-up selfie camera is nowhere to be seen. We can see the display has a punch-hole cut on the top right corner and a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone’s spec sheet is rather unknown at the moment, although we can confirm it will have a hole-punch display. However, unlike the Realme X50 or Redmi K30 Pro, the Vivo X30 will have a single punch hole camera (like the Honor V20). The release date has been unknown, but Vivo could launch the X30 as early as next month.