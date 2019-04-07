Redmi Pro 2 leaked picture shows pop-up selfie camera, launch soon?

A live picture of the upcoming Redmi Pro 2 has leaked and posted on China’s Weibo. It gives us a clear view of a pop-up selfie camera and a triple-camera setup on the back. There’s not a lot of information to be gleaned from the live image, but the presence of a pop-up selfie camera is certainly interesting. Redmi Pro 2 is expected to be the next flagship smartphone from Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi.

The live image posted by a Weibo user did not name the device. The user, however, did confirm the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. The phone is also said to feature triple cameras on the rear and that is clearly visible in the picture.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the so-called Redmi flagship will be a pop-up selfie camera. As seen in the image, the Redmi Pro 2 will be featuring the elevated selfie camera placed in the center – similar to the Oppo F11 Pro. This is the first time Xiaomi will launch a phone that comes with a pop-up selfie camera.

Until now, Oppo and Vivo have launched several smartphones with the elevating selfie camera. Rumor has it that Samsung too is planning to launch a new mid-range phone, likely to be called the Galaxy A90, with a pop-up selfie camera. The launch will supposedly happen next week in Thailand.

As ever, we should take the leaked live image of the Redmi Pro 2 with a pinch of salt. However, since the successor to the Redmi Pro is coming after a long gap, a major design change is to be expected.

Is Xiaomi planning to launch the Redmi Pro 2 to take on Samsung Galaxy A90? We shall have to wait and see.