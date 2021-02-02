More Redmi phones may feature 108MP sensor, hints General Manager Lu Weibing

The General Manager of Redmi, Lu Weibing’s recent post on Weibo hints that more phones from the Chinese smartphone maker this year will have a primary sensor of more than 100MP. In the same post, Weibing questioned other smartphone makers as well for not including ToF (Time of Flight) sensors that were earlier promoted by them. The first Redmi phone to feature the 108MP was Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which was launched in China.

The new announcement indicates that the Redmi K40 series may come equipped with the large sensor. The Redmi K40 is confirmed to release before the spring festival in China. However, in the teaser photo of the device, the camera module looks similar to its predecessor.

As per the leaks, Redmi K40 is expected to come with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G processor which is a 5nm chipset. The chipset is expected to support up to 12GB of RAM, 120Hz refresh rate and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also expected to feature an OLED display with a punch-hole design instead of an LCD display.

So far, no Redmi phone in India has a camera sensor in excess of 100MP. In 2021, Xiaomi’s first launch in India was Mi 10i which is a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China.

The Mi 10i featured a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor by Samsung. The company says the 0.7µm pixels coupled with ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO technologies are able to provide a wide dynamic range and optimal exposure. It also uses 9-in-1pixel binning technology which helps in better performance in low-light conditions.