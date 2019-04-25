Specifications of Redmi phone with Snapdragon 855 processor leaked online

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has already confirmed that it will be launching a ‘flagship’ phone in the series, one that will sport the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Now, other specifications of the Redmi phone has been leaked online. The new Redmi flagship phone will also come with other high-end specs if the latest leak is to be believed.

Advertising

According to a tipster on China’s Weibo, the new Redmi phone will have a 6.39-inch full HD+ resolution display at 2340*1080 pixels with the SM8150 or the Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The rear camera will be a triple lens combination with 48MP+8MP+13MP combination along with a 32MP front camera.

We have seen Xiaomi introduce a 32MP front camera on its recently launched Redmi Y3, which was officially unveiled for India just yesterday, so the idea of a Redmi flagship with this kind of camera is not far off. Again, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in China already come with a 48MP rear camera. With the Pro variant, Redmi is using a Sony IMX586 sensor, while the Redmi Note 7 has a Samsung GM1 sensor. In India, the Redmi Note 7 has a 12MP camera. The point is that a Redmi flagship will likely have a 48MP camera, given the Redmi Note 7 Pro also sports this.

Read more: Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship will not have a popup-selfie camera, says company

Advertising

Coming to the front camera, it was earlier claimed that the 32MP front camera will be a pop-up one like we have seen Vivo, OPPO phones. However, Redmi’s Lu Weibing later said this would not be the case and this means the front camera will likely be in the display, possibly placed in the notch. Some reports also talked about a punch hole display, but that seems unlikely on the new Redmi phone.

Earlier, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had also revealed in a Weibo post that the unnamed smartphone will feature NFC and wireless charging. He had also confirmed that the phone will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The device will continue with the 3.5mm headphone jack and have a triple camera at the back.

Rumours claim the flagship will be called Redmi Pro 2, a successor to the original Redmi Pro which was launched back in 2016, though it remained limited to China. The new Redmi flagship will likely have a mid-range price and offer the Snapdragon 855’s performance at a more affordable price.