Here’s how the Redmi Pad compares to the competition

Redmi recently launched its first-ever tablet in India, the Redmi Pad. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, it has a 10.2-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

In case you are unaware, the Redmi Pad is available in three variants with the top variant offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The tablet is backed by an 8,000mAh battery and comes with a 22.5W charger in the box.

Running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box, Redmi has promised two years of Android updates and three years of security updates. Here, we will take a look at some tablets that compete with the recently launched Redmi Pad.

Oppo Pad Air

Launched earlier this year, the Oppo Pad Air is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and sports a 10.36-inch IPS LCD display. The top variant of the tablet has 4GB of 128GB of internal storage.

The Oppo Pad Air is backed by a 7,100mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Available on Flipkart, the 64GB variant of the tablet is priced at Rs 15,999 whereas the 128GB version costs Rs 19,999.

Realme Pad X

The Realme Pad X is an entry-level tablet that offers a good price-to-performance ratio. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, the tablet has a 10.95-inch 2K IPS LCD display.

It runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box and offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is also available on Flipkart and starts from Rs 17,999.

Motorola Tab G62

Another tablet that competes with the Redmi Pad is Motorola Tab G62. Sporting a Snapdragon 680 chipset, the tablet has a 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen.

It runs on Android 12 out of the box and offers up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 7,770mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. It is available on Flipkart and starts from Rs 16,000.

All budget tablets in the segment offer similar internal storage, RAM options and screen sizes. And while the Redmi Pad powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 performs a bit better than the Motorola Tab G62 and Oppo Pad Air backed by Snapdragon 680, it is no match to the Realme Pad X’s Snapdragon 695 chipset.

However, the Redmi Pad top variant costs considerably less than the Realme Pad X and is a good option if you are looking for a decent tablet on a tight budget.