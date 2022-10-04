Redmi Pad launched in India: Check price, features and specifications

The Redmi Pad, the first product in its class by Redmi in India, has just been launched in the country. The Redmi Pad starts at Rs 14,999 without offers in India. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, Android 12 and more. Here’s all we know about it

Redmi Pad: Specifications

The Redmi Pad comes with a 10.2-inch 2K (1440p) display with 400 nits brightness and 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 4G chip. This means the Redmi Pad will not support 5G networks. You also get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage with support for expandable storage.

The tablet comes with Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The company has also promised two years of Android updates and three years of security patches on the Redmi Pad. Other specifications include quad speakers, Dolby Atmos support, an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and an in-box 22.5W charging adapter.

The tablet also comes with an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The Dimensions here are 250.5×158.1×7.1mm and the tablet weighs 465 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Pad is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB+64GB model, Rs 17,999 for the 4GB+128GB model and the top-end 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 19,999.

However, as part of the introductory offer, the Redmi Pad will be available at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for all three variants respectively. The tablet will be available for purchase from Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and retail outlets starting October 5, 12pm IST. The tablet will also be available in three colours – Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.