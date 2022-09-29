Redmi Pad to launch on October 4: Expected specifications, details

The Redmi Pad will launch at 4 PM on October 4, 2022, according to Redmi India. This will be the second tablet from Xiaomi’s brand overall. The company launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 earlier this year in India. But given the new tablet will come under the Redmi brand, it will likely be more affordable.

While the company has not revealed the specifications and features of the tablet, there have been some leaks that can give us insights into the device.

According to GSMArena, leaks indicate that the Redmi Pad will be powered by a Helio G99 chipset built on a 6nm architecture and that it will come with 4GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The Helio G99 comes with two ARM Cortex-A76 chipsets with a maximum clock speed of 2.2 GHz and six energy-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a 2 GHz maximum clock speed.

The tablet is expected to come with an Android 12-based MIUI interface out of the box. It will come with a 10.61-inch 90Hz LCD display with a 2000×1200-pixel resolution. The display could have a 10-bit colour depth and 400 nits of peak brightness.

Winfuture reports that the Redmi Pad will come with an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus at its back and another 8-megapixel camera with a 105-degree field of view at its front. The tablet is expected to pack an 8,000 mAh battery and it could come in three colour variants: Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.