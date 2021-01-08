Redmi Note 9T 5G launched with Mediatek Dimensity 800U processor

Xiaomi today launched its Redmi Note 9T has been launched globally. The latest 5G mid-range device comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 800U processor, 5,000mAh battery, dual speakers, a triple rear camera setup and more. It is basically a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 5G that was launched in China in November 2020. The Redmi Note 9T is priced at EUR 229.90, which is around Rs 20,700. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

There is also an early bird offer and you can get the base model for EUR 199 (around Rs 17,870). Xiaomi is also offering the device with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. This variant is priced at cost EUR 269.90 (approximately Rs 24,300). Xiaomi is selling the handset in two colours options, including Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple. It will be available for purchase starting January 11 via Mi.com, Amazon and other channels.

Redmi Note 9T: Specifications, features

The newly launched Redmi Note 9T comes with a 6.53-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The panel operates at full-HD+ resolution and supports 60Hz refresh rate. It features a unibody 3D curved back design and punch-hole display. The back panel also has a splash-proof coating, as per the company. Xiaomi has also added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U processor, which is based on 7nm process. It is paired with Mali-G58 GPU, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Xiaomi claims that the device has seven thermal sensors to dissipate heat. The Redmi Note 9T comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Brands like Samsung and Realme are offering a 6,000mAh battery with new devices. Xiaomi claimed that users will get up to days of battery life. It offers support for 18W fast charging.

As for the photography, there is a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 48MP primary sensor. The setup also consists of an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. On the front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. The mid-range device has dual stereo speakers. It offers support for NFC, IR Blaster, FM Radio, and more.