Redmi Note 9 series, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today LIVE Updates: How to watch the online launch event

At the time when the whole world is under lockdown and no one is able to step out of their home smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has decided to launch new smartphones. Today, the company will launch the Redmi Note 9 series and Mi Not 10 Lite in the global market. The company has already launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in India. During the global launch today we are expected to witness the launch of the Redmi Note 9 alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Xiaomi is hosting a global online launch event of the Redmi Note 9 series today at 8pm UTC (5.30pm IST). The launch event will be streamed on YouTube and Xiaomi’s social media platforms. The Mi Note 10 Lite will also be announced at the same event. Xiaomi is yet to confirm ‘how any smartphones the company will launch under the Redmi Note 9 series but it hints at three with the official teasers.

Smartphone sales in India have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 16,999 for the top-end 6GB + 128GB of internal storage variant. The Pro is slightly expensive. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India price starts at 17,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs 16,499 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and lastly, Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Redmi Note 9 is yet to arrive in India.