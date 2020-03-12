Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max has been launched in India. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max has been launched in India. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Xiaomi launched its next-gen Redmi Note series lineup in India today. The series include the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and sport a quad-camera setup at the back. The price of the Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999 whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro prices

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage while the high-end model of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999. The phone will be available starting March 17 on Amazon India website, Mi.com, and offline stores.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999. The top-end model of the phone comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced at Rs 18,999. The phone will be available starting March 25 on Amazon India website, Mi.com, and offline stores.

The Redmi Note 9 series sports a quad-rear camera setup. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) The Redmi Note 9 series sports a quad-rear camera setup. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch dot display. It draws power from the 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM2 sensor as the primary lens. It is clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone has a 16MP selfie camera placed in the punch-hole. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support in the box and sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and triple layer Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. The device also comes with NavIC support, also known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)– an autonomous regional satellite navigation system developed by ISRO.

Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor that is paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad-rear camera setup similar to the Note 9 Pro but the primary camera here is 64MP clubbed with a similar 8MP ultra wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth combination.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 32MP selfie camera placed in the punch-hole and backed by a 5020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. The device also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, as well as the NavIC support. Xiaomi says that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with flagship haptic experience.

