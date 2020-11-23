Redmi Note 9 5G series launch later this week: Here’s what to expect

Redmi Note 9 series with 5G support launches on November 26: Here's what we know so far.

Redmi is gearing up for the launch of its Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G series in China later this week. The brand officially confirmed the event for November 26 via its Weibo account, and three smartphones are expected at the launch. Of course, the Redmi Note 9 series is already available in markets, including in India and actually launched back in March. But the China launch will focus on 5G variants and will likely sport different set of processors. Here’s a look at what the leaks are saying about the new Redmi Note 9 5G series.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G on GeekBench with Snapdragon 750G processor

In the latest leak, a Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G variant has been spotted on GeekBench with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The model number mentioned is M2007J17C, which is the same as seen on earlier listings of China’s certification website TENAA, where the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G was also spotted. The phone will run Android 10 and appears to have 8GB RAM on board, going by the GeekBench listing.

Redmi Note 9 5G: Three phones expected

Three phones are expected on November 26. One will be the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, but the names of the other two phones are not clear. These will continue with the Redmi Note 9 series, though going by the teaser posted that the brand shared.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: Camera module at the back

The teaser posted showed that the new series will have a circular camera module at the back. The earlier Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have a rectangular camera set up at the back. It also looks like the new 5G versions will have a fingerprint sensor at the side, not on the back as seen in the earlier global versions.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: Expected specifications

Based on listing from China’s certification website TENAA, it looks like the Redmi Note 9 will have a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS, while the Pro will get a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. The display resolution on both will be 2400x 1800 pixels. The Redmi Note 9 will run the MediaTek 800U processor, come with a maximum of 8GB RAM option and 256GB as highest storage. The Pro variant will run the Snapdragon 750G processor, come with 12GB RAM as the highest option and 256GB storage.

While the Redmi Note 9 will have 48MP main camera and a 4,900 mAh battery, the Pro variant could get a 108MP camera and a 4,720 mAh battery. The Redmi Note 9 Pro in India has a 48MP main camera, while the Pro Max variant has a 64MP camera at the back. But it looks like with the 5G variant, Redmi plans to introduce a 108MP camera on the Note series. Both phones appear to have a quad-camera setup based on the teaser poster.

