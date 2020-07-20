scorecardresearch
Redmi Note 9 launched in India, price starts at Rs 11,999

With a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, Xiaomi claims that the smartphone is capable of hardcore gaming and can run games like PUBG with ease.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 20, 2020 12:34:36 pm
Redmi note 9, redmi note 9 launched, redmi note 9 price, redmi note 9 specification, redmi note 9 camera, redmi note 9 camera test, redmi note 9 variants Redmi Note 9 is the latest mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi. (Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi has its latest Redmi Note 9 after over two months of its global launch. There has been much hype about the budget smartphone as the company is calling it “The Undisputed Champion” even before the release. A total of three variants are available for the Redmi Note 9 — 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. Redmi Note 9’s base variant is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the mid and top variant are priced at Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch Full HD plus DotDisplay powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 9’s display has a 19:5:9 ratio. The maximum brightness can go up to 450 nits making it easy to use in direct sunlight.

The Redmi Note 9 houses a 5,020 mAh battery which supports fast-charging. The charger in the box is a 22.5W charger. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. There are some changes in the design of the smartphone as well as it has a 3D curved back providing the user with a better grip.

On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup. The primary camera is a 48MP camera. There is an 8MP Ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera with a focus distance of 2 cm to 10 cm. Below the camera module, there is a fingerprint scanner on the back. On the front, there is a 13 MP in-display camera. The Redmi Note 9 also has a pro video mode.

With a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, Xiaomi claims that the smartphone is capable of hardcore gaming and can run games like PUBG with ease. According to the Chinese company, it has a 21 per cent improved performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor.

