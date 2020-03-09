Redmi Note 9 launching next week; what about the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max?

Redmi Note 9 India launch on March 12: Everything we know about the upcoming Note. (Image: Redmi) Redmi Note 9 India launch on March 12: Everything we know about the upcoming Note. (Image: Redmi)

Realme just launched its Realme 6 series in the country. The series include Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. To compete with these Realme phones Xiaomi is bringing its next generation Redmi Note series phones — the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro Max (the name as suggested by the innumerable leaks circulating on the web). The teasers from Xiaomi also hints that the Pro model will be called the Note 9 Pro Max and not Note 9 Pro.

Online launch due to coronavirus outbreak

Initially Xiaomi was hosting a physical launch event for the Redmi Note 9 in India. But due to the coronavirus outbreak the Chinese smartphone brand cancelled the on ground event and is now hosting an online event. The launch is scheduled to take place on March 12. The Redmi Note 9 launch event will be streamed on Xiaomi’s social media handles, official website and YouTube channel.

Realme Note 9: What we know so far

Ahead of the launch Xiaomi has confirmed some specifications of the Redmi Note 9. The company revealed that the phone will pack four cameras at the back placed inside a square module similar to the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 series and also the Pixel 4. However, the camera module on the Redmi Note 9 will sit in the middle of the back cover. This is the first time that a Redmi phone will sport a square camera module.

Xiaomi is also teasing that the battery life of the upcoming Redmi Note will be much better than all the previous Notes. The company is referring to the Redmi Note 9 with #ProCamerasMaxPerformance. This suggests that the smartphone will offer a great gaming experience and will also be good at multitasking.

Read our Redmi Note 8 review here

The Redmi Note 8 was also a good phone for gamers but the upcoming Redmi Note is expected to be much better. For now, there are no details on the chipset the Note 9 will use. The Redmi Note 8 was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and we expect the Note 9 to pack a much more powerful SoC inside.

One of the teasers also suggest that the Redmi Note 9 will come with fast charging support. The Redmi Note 8 comes with 18W fast charging support out-of-the-box. The charger with the Note 9 could be faster than that of the Note 8.

What about the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max?

Alongside the Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi is expected to launch a Pro model similar to every Note series. But this year it won’t be called just Note 9 Pro instead the company is said to call it the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Ahead of the launch, tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed some details about the Note 9 Pro Max. He suggested that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will come in two variants in India — base model with 4GB RAM+64GB storage and top-end model with 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The tipster also said that both the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro Max will come in three different colours – Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Read our Redmi Note 8 Pro review here

Last week, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was spotted on Geekbench and the benchmark listing suggested that the phone will come with MIUI based on Android 10 OS, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor. The Realme 6 Pro also comes with Snapdragon 720G chipset and pretty good at handling games and multi-tasking.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

What could be the price?

Usually, the Redmi Note is priced under Rs 10,000 while the Pro model goes up to Rs 15,000 and above. Same formula can be applied for the Note 9 series as well. We believe Redmi will be very aggressive with the pricing of both the Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in order to compete with Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, respectively. The India price of the Realme 6 starts at Rs 12,999 while the Realme 6 Pro goes up to Rs 16,999 for the base model.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd