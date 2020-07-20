Redmi Note 9 India Launch LIVE Updates: Here’s how to watch the online launch event

Redmi Note 9 India Launch LIVE Updates (Image: Xiaomi) Redmi Note 9 India Launch LIVE Updates (Image: Xiaomi)

Redmi Note 9 Price in India, Specifications, Launch Live Updates: Redmi Note 9 is all set to launch in India today. The online-only launch event will begin at 12noon on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and social media handles including Twitter. The smartphone was initially expected to launch alongside the Redmi Note 9 series earlier this year. The upcoming Redmi Note 9 will succeed the last year’s Redmi Note 8.

Watch the Redmi Note 9 online launch event

The Redmi Note 9 is already available in the global market at a starting price of $199 which is roughly around Rs 15,100. This price is for the base model with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes with a price of $249 which is roughly around Rs 18,900. Compared to the price of the global version of the phone the India pricing is expected to be lower. The Redmi Note smartphones are usually priced under Rs 10,000 and the same is expected for Redmi Note 9.

The Redmi Note 9 comes a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. 48MP quad rear camera setup, 13MP selfie camera, 5,020mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and Android 10-based MIUI 11.