Redmi Note 9 launch on July 20: Expected price in India, other details

The Redmi Note 9 is all set to launch in India on July 20, the company confirmed via a tweet on Monday. The phone will be the successor to the Redmi Note 8 that went official in the country last year alongside Redmi Note 8 Pro. This is the newest edition to the Note 9 line up that went official earlier this year.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm whether it will host a launch event or will simply announce the pricing given we already know the specs of the global variant. The Redmi Note 9 launched globally a couple of months ago.

The company has confirmed that the announcement will be made at 12pm IST on the slated date. At the time of the Note 9 Pro series announcement, Xiaomi did confirm that Note 9 is in the pipeline but the launch could have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Over the years Xiaomi has launched two phones under its Note series but this time there are three. Earlier this year the company launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the country. The Pro recently received a price hike and is now available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. This could be due to the coming of Redmi Note 9.

Redmi’s Note numeric series is usually priced under Rs 10,000. The recent increase in GST is expected to impact the pricing of the upcoming Redmi Note 9, meaning it could be slightly expensive than expected. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the pricing of the upcoming smartphone.

The company usually launches two Note series every year — one at the beginning of the year while the second one at the end. The second Note series is usually unveiled right before Diwali, which is around November.

It has been several months since the company launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Bringing a new addition to the lineup now could be a little late but the delay is possibly due to the pandemic.

The Redmi Note 9 has already been launched in the global market with price starting at $199 which roughly translated to Rs 14,900. The phone comes in two variants 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, quad rear camera setup, 5,020mAh battery, 18W fast charging and Android 10-based MIUI 11.

