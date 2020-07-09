Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 9; coming to India soon

The company has not revealed the exact date of launch, but it has set up a dedicated page for the upcoming launch. (Image: Xiaomi) The company has not revealed the exact date of launch, but it has set up a dedicated page for the upcoming launch. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India. The company has started teasing the launch of the device via the Redmi India Twitter handle. The Twitter post does not share details about the device or its launch date, it simply states, that the device will launch soon. For reference, Xiaomi unveiled its Redmi Note 9 smartphone back in April globally, however, at the time it did not reveal the India launch details of it.

The teaser tweet consists of an image with a ‘championship belt’ in it. The belt consists of the number 9 in the middle, with monikers Redmi and Note on either side. The company asks its Twitter followers to guess what it’s hinting at. However, the image makes it quite clear that it is hinting at the Redmi Note 9. The belt also consists of a square camera module similar to the one on the Redmi Note 9.

The company has not revealed the exact date of launch, but it has set up a dedicated page for the upcoming launch. The page simply states that the device is coming soon and that it will be ‘Made in India’.

A recent report states that the Redmi Note 9 will launch in India on July 20. To recall, the company has already launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the country. Redmi Note 9 also recently showed up in a Wi-Fi Alliance listing, which states that the model number for the Indian variant will be M2003J15SI.

Redmi Note 9: Price

Xiaomi when launched the Redmi Note 9 globally back in April, it announced that the 3GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is priced at $199 (approximately Rs 14,900) and the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at $249 (approximately Rs 18,600). The prices of the Indian variants are expected to be a bit lower, considering that the Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 in the country.

Redmi Note 9: Specifications

Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast wireless charging.

It features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.

