Redmi Note 9 has many upgrades but some downgrades too over Redmi Note 8

For Xiaomi, the Redmi Notes have always been a hit year after year. On Monday, the smartphone manufacturer unveiled the Redmi Note 9 in the country several months after its global launch. Until 2019 the first Redmi Note phone arrived in the first half of the year itself but this year’s Redmi Note 9 comes very late and this is because of Xiaomi’s change in strategy.

Instead of launching the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro successor the company announced Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max earlier this year. Xiaomi claims both the phones have received tremendous response from the consumers in India and hopes the same for the new Note.

Overall, if we compare the Redmi Note 9 and the predecessor Redmi Note 8, the new Note comes with many upgrades but there are some downgrades too.

Let’s compared the latest Note 9 and a year-old Redmi Note 8 and find out if Redmi Note 9 is a good upgrade over the predecessor.

Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 8: Downgrades

The Redmi Note 8 looks much more premium in comparison due to the plastic back and frame in the Redmi Note 9. To recollect, with the Redmi Note 7 Xiaomi was among the first companies to bring glass back to the price segment. At the time when most phones in the price point come with a glass back, a plastic rear panel is disappointing.

As far as the overall design is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 looks almost the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro series with square rear camera design. This one looks cluttered and that’s because of the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor right beneath the module. To recall, Xiaomi was one of the first companies to bring an in-display fingerprint sensor at the under Rs 10,000 price point. The Redmi Note 8 includes an in-display fingerprint sensor but not the new Note.

Camera is one area where the Redmi Note 9 stands the same as the Redmi Note 8. Both phones include 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro and 2MP depth. The front also doesn’t see any upgrade. Both phones include a 13MP selfie camera. The only difference on the front is the Redmi Note 8 has waterdrop notch while the Note 9 includes punch-hole.

Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 8: Upgrades

Coming to the upgrades, compared to the Redmi Note 8 the new Note includes a bigger screen, powerful processor, bigger battery and fast charging support. The Redmi Note 9 comes with a 6.55-inch dot display in comparison, the Redmi Note 8 includes a 6.3-inch notch display.

The Redmi Note 8 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor but for the Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi opts for Mediatek. The phone comes with Mediatek Helio G85 which the company claims offer great performance and handles PUBG Mobile very well.

Battery is another area where the Redmi Note 9 is much superior to the Redmi Note 8. The new Note comes with a 5020mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support inside the box. The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 4000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

A Redmi Note phone not under Rs 10,000

Redmi Note phones over the years have started at Rs 9,999 in the country. But this time the story is a little different. For the first-ever time, a Redmi Note phone doesn’t start at Rs 9,999. The phone arrives in the country with a starting price of Rs 11,999. The reason for the hike in price point could be due to the increase in GST in the country which is forcing companies to hike smartphone prices. The Redmi Note 9 was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 but after the increase in GST the phone now starts at Rs 12,499.

