Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G launched: Here’s what they offer

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 9 series in China, consisting of the Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. This is different to the Redmi Note 9 series launched in India earlier this year. The company has not revealed details of the devices international availability. However, considering that the Redmi Note 9 series already exists in many countries, it might be rebranded as another series.

Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: Price

The new Redmi Note 9 4G is priced at Yuan 999 (approximately Rs 11,220) for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 1,099 (approximately Rs 12,340) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,560) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 16,830) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Coming to the Redmi Note 9 5G version. It comes in three RAM/internal storage options: 6GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,590), 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 16,840), and 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Yuan 1,699 (approximately Rs 19,000).

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is also available in three RAM/internal storage variants. The base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 17,960). The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,210). Lastly, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,450).

Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: Specifications

Redmi Note 9 4G sports a 6.53-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 120-degree super wide angle lens and a third depth sensor.

Redmi Note 9 5G sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000 with support for 18W fast charging. It features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.

