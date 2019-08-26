Redmi Note 8 with 48MP quad camera setup, Snapdragon 665 to launch on August 29

Xioami just revealed the design and processor of its upcoming smartphone, Redmi Note 8, which is scheduled to launch in China on August 29 alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The image posted by Redmi on Weibo showcases quad-rear camera setup on Redmi Note 8, carrying a 48MP primary sensor.

Advertising

The post does not mention which 48MP sensor Xiaomi will be using but it does mention that there will be a wide-angle lens camera, a macro lens camera, and a fourth sensor for depth sensing on the Redmi Note 8. The quad-camera combination on this upcoming smartphone is identical to what Realme is offering in its Realme 5 smartphone.

In another poster, Redmi confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 successor will be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor. The same processor powers the Xiaomi’s Mi A3 smartphone, which was launched a while ago in India.

The camera array on the Redmi Note 8 is aligned to the left side of the back. The LED flash sits right next to the camera module and we can see “48MP AI CAMERA” written below it. The colour of the phone is white with a hint of blue, which looks more or less like the white coloured model of Xiaomi Mi A3 or Mi CC9. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in the middle, which blends into the back.

Advertising

Earlier, Xiaomi showcased the design of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and revealed that it will carry a MediaTek G90T processor and quad rear cameras carrying a 64MP primary sensor. The design of the Pro variant is different from the non-Pro variant as it looks similar to the Redmi K20 series. The camera array at the back is aligned to the centre and the fingerprint sensor is attached to the camera module.

At the scheduled Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 launch event, Xiaomi is expected to unveil its 70-inch Redmi 4K smart TV, Redmibook 14 with 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, and likely the MIUI 11 as well.