Redmi Note 8 Pro retail packaging images revealed alongside World of Warcraft editions

Xiaomi will be launching its next-generation Redmi Note 8 series consisting of the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro in China on August 29. Ahead of the launch, Redmi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing has revealed how the retail packaging box of the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro will look like.

In the packaging image shared by Weibing on Weibo, we can see the box features a pink colour scheme, with all of the lettering in white colour. In the post, Weibing states that the company has tried taking a slightly different approach with the retail packaging compared to its predecessor.

The company via its Redmi Weibo account has also announced that it will also be launching a limited-edition World of Warcraft Redmi Note 8 Pro too. The device will also come with a special limited 15th anniversary edition World of Warcraft collector’s gift box. Deliveries for this edition will start in October.

In a teaser video released by the company, we get a look at the special packaging for the custom packaging of the devices and a look at the Black and White variants.

Xiaomi president, Lin Bin posted a screenshot of the battery usage graph of the Redmi Note 8 Pro, stating that the device can easily last for over two days on a single charge. In the screenshot, we can see that his device has a 40 per cent charge left after two days of usage. He earlier also revealed that the Note 8 Pro will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

According to previous teasers, it is confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It will come with a 64MP quad-camera setup on the back with support for 25x zoom.