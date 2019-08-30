Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on, first impressions: We tried out the 64MP camera

How many cameras does a smartphone need on the back? If you thought three lenses was an overkill, then get ready for the quad-camera, or the four-camera, setup that is set to sweep the budget segment. The latest one to sport such a setup is the new Redmi Note 8 Pro that has been announced in China. It also comes totting the new 64MP camera sensor from Samsung, which we will also see on the upcoming Realme XT.

Still, with Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi is taking the camera features to a new level promising budget customers an ultra-wide sensor, a dedicated maco sensor with 2x zoom, and a dedicated sensor for depth mode for Portraits. Compared to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which had dual cameras at the back, the new variant is going two steps ahead. Redmi Note 8 Pro’s camera at the back stands at 64MP+8MP( ultra-wide) +2MP depth sensor +2cm macro sensor. We had a chance to spend some time testing out the Redmi Note 8 Pro in China, and here’s what we thought so far.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Design, Build

Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a more premium design compared to the previous phone in the series, and despite the bigger 4500 mAh battery, the phone does not feel so bulky. The screen is bigger at 6.53-inches, which means that one-hand usage will be challenging for those who prefer more compact devices. Still, the design and the colour scheme looks very similar to the newly launched Redmi K20 series, which is now the flagship in the Redmi brand.

The jade green colour of the Redmi Note 8 Pro that we saw in the demo stand after the launch event is definitely the most stunning of the lot. The green is rich, has a black hue, and just looks like a colour you would expect one a phone that costs a lot more money. Redmi Note 8 Pro has a glass body with a 3D quad curved design, where the glass curves right into the frame on all sides. Another interesting aspect of the design that the camera setup is bang in the centre.

However, the fingerprint sensor is placed right below the camera setup, you might be confused into thinking that this is part of the camera itself. I’m not sure if this is such a good idea as one might end up smudging the lens trying to find the fingerprint scanner. Redmi also added IP52 rating for dustproof and water resistance, which is good to see on a budget phone.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: The 64MP camera

This is the real USP of this phone and we had a review unit to test out in Beijing for a few hours. The camera app has a dedicated 64MP mode as well, and in regular auto mode, it shoots at 16MP resolution. But keep in mind, the unit we had was on the Chinese ROM. The global ROM is not yet available on the Redmi Note 8 Pro that Xiaomi handed to us for testing.

Still, the 64MP camera certainly manages to pack a punch. In some of the shots we took, it was clear the camera captured more detail than what one expects on phones in this price range. But 64MP camera shots also mean they are heavier in size. The resolution is 9248×6936 for photos shot in this mode.

Based on the time we spent, the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s camera certainly looks promising. The colour reproduction is nice, even in the selfies. Even the Night mode delivered photos with excellent details. The slow-motion video option (shoots at 960fps) is another good addition to a budget phone, though to get the best results, you need optimal lighting.

In low-lighting, one did feel that some of the shots could have been brighter and better on details, but given this is a testing unit, we will have to how the final phone fares.

But the only problem for Redmi won’t be about convincing users that the camera is excellent for the price. The challenge will be getting Redmi Note 7 Pro users to upgrade considering that just eight months back the hype was all about the 48MP camera, which is also a value-for-money smartphone. Further, Redmi is not the only player getting into the 64MP camera battle. Realme is gearing to launch its Realme XT which will have the 64MP camera as well, and a Samsung phone with the same sensor is also expected.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications, Battery

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, which is geared for gaming. The phone comes only in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options with 64GB or 128GB storage. Redmi executives have indicated that the India variant will likely continue with the same processor, though we will have to wait and see till the device launches in the market. The phone also gets a bigger 4500 mAh battery, compared to the 4000 mAh one on the previous Note variants. This phone also comes with 18W fast charging support, which is a refreshing addition to a budget smartphone.

The China unit of Redmi Note 8 Pro is on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, and this will likely remain the case for the India unit as well, though it will run the global ROM. Xiaomi is yet to roll out its MIUI 11 in the China market.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: When will it come to India?

Company executives have indicated the Redmi Note 8 Pro should take another 2-3 month to launch in the Indian market. The company had previously said that its 64MP camera phone will come by quarter four of 2019. In China, the starting price is Yuan 1399 or Rs 14,000 if one were to convert. The Redmi Note 7 Pro launched at a price of Rs 13,999 in India, with the higher variant being priced at Rs 16,999. The expectation is that Xiaomi India will stick to this price bracket, given this is where it tends to play and dominates.

Disclaimer: The author is in Beijing on the invite of Xiaomi, India.