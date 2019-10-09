Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64MP quad-camera setup to launch in India on Oct 16

The Redmi Note 8 series was launched in China in August and the Note 8 Pro is finally making its way to India. Xiaomi confirmed that it will launch its 64MP quad-camera smartphone in India on October 16, 2019, at an event in New Delhi. Redmi India also tweeted the information on Twitter with hashtag #64MPQuadCamBeast.

Advertising

It is not confirmed whether Xiaomi will launch only the Redmi Note 8 Pro or also bring the non-Pro variant to India. The Note 8 Pro is priced at Yuan 1,399 (around Rs 14,000) for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM model. The 6GB/128GB model and 8GB/128GB model is priced at Yuan 1,599 (around Rs 16,000) and Yuan 1,799 (around Rs 18,000) respectively.

The India pricing of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is not known but it is expected to be somewhere around the China pricing. Recently, Xiaomi announced a permanent price cut of Rs 2,000 on the Redmi Note 7 Pro bringing it down to Rs 11,999. Also, Xiaomi today unveiled the Redmi 8 with 12MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging for a starting price of Rs 7,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with dot-notch on top. The screen has 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G90T processor paired with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

We have received about 64 Million queries from an infinite number of Mi fans for this. 🤩 Here’s announcing the launch date of this beast of a phone. #64MPQuadCamBeast is coming on 16th October 2019. Can we get 6400 RTs on this? pic.twitter.com/mcvWwfJ26l — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) October 9, 2019

The Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a 64MP wide primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The secondary lens is an 8MP ultrawide sensor clubbed with a 2MP dedicated macro lens and another 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the Note 8 Pro is a 20MP selfie shooter.

Advertising

Also read | Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro: A look at the big changes compared to Redmi Note 7 series

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. It runs on Android 9 Pie and also sports the 3.5mm headphone jack and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.