Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 8 launch on August 29: 64MP camera, MediaTek G90T

Redmi, on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, announced that it will be launching the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in China on August 29. The post also confirms the presence of a 64MP camera sensor and shows off the backside of the upcoming turquoise gradient coloured device with a quad-camera setup.

It has also been confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 device will be powered by the new gaming-centric processors made by MediaTek. The chipset maker posted on Weibo informing that Redmi Note 8 series will carry its new Helio G90/G90T SoC.

Coming back to the camera, the vertical camera array aligned to the centre of the phone carries three camera lenses and another camera sensor sits below the LED flash to the right of the module. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, attached to the same camera module as we’ve seen in the Poco F1. So there’s no in-display fingerprint scanner in the Note 8 series.

Earlier Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun confirmed that Redmi Note 8 will launch on August 29 alongside Redmi TV in China when he replied with a thumbs-up emoji in response to a comment on the post, asking if the Redmi Note 8 would launch on the same day.

In a separate Weibo post, Xiaomi VP and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing talked about the Redmi Note 8 saying that the new variant will be much stronger and it will have a better camera, longer battery life, higher screen ratio and the phone will feel better in the hand.

Before being confirmed, it was speculated that the Redmi Note 8 device will come with Helio G90T, given Xiaomi announced that it will launch a Redmi gaming phone with MediaTek Helio G90T processor, which was later reiterated by the Xiaomi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain.

The 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor on the Redmi Note 8 series was also expected because Xiaomi recently showcased the 64MP camera tech and said that it will launch a Redmi smartphone carrying the 64MP camera sensor.

Xiaomi also confirmed that the Redmi branded 64MP camera smartphone will come to India in the fourth quarter of 2019. Now that it has been confirmed that the 64MP camera phone from Xiaomi is indeed the Redmi Note 8 series, it is safe to assume that the company will launch the devices in India in October to December period.

Interestingly, Redmi’s rival in India, Realme, recently launched two smartphones with quad-camera setup and announced to launch a 64MP quad-camera setup device, Realme XT, in India before Diwali, which is on October 27. So, we might see Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Realme XT in India with 64MP quad-camera setup in the month of October this year.

Additionally, Redmi 8 is also in the news as it was spotted on China’ certification website TENAA with model number M1908C3IC. The TENNA listing reveals a 6.217-inches HD+ TFT display, an octa-core processor at 2.0GHz coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM options and 16GB/32GB/64GB ROM options for the Redmi 8.

The listing also reveals a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP. However, Redmi 8 will likely have a dual-camera setup as the TENAA listings usually show the first sensor only. The battery on the phone is listed as 5,000mAh.