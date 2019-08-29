Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro, Redmi TV launch LIVE updates: India timings, expected price

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand will be launching its new Note 8 series comprising of the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro later today at an event in Beijing, China. Apart from the Note 8 series phones, the company is also expected to unveil a new RedmiBook laptop and Redmi TV at today’s launch event as well.

Over the past few weeks, Redmi has revealed some key details about the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones, where it has focused on the quad-camera setup and one of the sensors is going to be a 64MP. As per previous revelations, both the Redmi Note 8 series smartphones are going to have four cameras at their back, which is a key upgrade from their predecessor Redmi Note 7 series phones.

It has also been confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 series devices will be powered by the new gaming-centric processors made by MediaTek. The processor maker had posted on Weibo informing that Redmi Note 8 devices will carry its new Helio G90/G90T SoC. The company through its Redmi Weibo account has also announced that it will also be launching a limited-edition World of Warcraft Redmi Note 8 Pro too.