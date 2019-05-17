Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, Redmi K20 coming soon: Everything we know about these phones

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new Redmi K20 series, which it is calling the ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ soon and there’s a Redmi Note 7S coming to India on May 20. The K20 series will be a flagship under the Redmi brand and it will come with the Snapdragon 855 processor based on the several teasers that the company has shared.

The actual India release timeline for the Redmi K20 has not been shared, but the company has been aggressively promoting the upcoming phone in the country. Let’s take a look at the two new phones that are expected from Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7S: Launch on May 20 with 48MP camera

Xiaomi has revealed that it sold more than two million units in India of the Redmi Note 7 series, since it went on sale in March. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was first launched in India in February and went on sale in early March. The company has now confirmed it is bringing the Redmi Note 7S to India, which will also have a 48MP camera.

When Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, it made some changes to the former. Unlike the Redmi Note 7 which launched with a 48MP camera in China, the Redmi Note 7 in India launched with a 12MP+5MP camera. Speculation is that the Redmi Note 7S will have a 48MP rear camera, and it could likely come with the Samsung GM1 Sensor.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted saying that “an all-new SUPER Redmi Note for all our India Mi fans is coming”, adding that the 48MP camera is indeed a part of this phone. He also shared a picture of the Earth taken from a high altitude with “Redmi Note 7S 48MP Dual Camera” watermark written on the bottom.

The company has not revealed other specifications of the Redmi Note 7S, but it is expected to come with the Snapdragon 660 processor like the regular Redmi Note 7. The battery will likely be 4000 mAh, and it will come with a glass body and a notched display at the front.

With the Redmi Note 7S, Xiaomi could offer the 48MP camera at the same price as the Redmi Note 7, which is Rs 9,999, according to some speculation. Xiaomi has also shared some samples with the Redmi Note 7S on its official MIUI forum to showcase the camera capabilities.

Redmi K20 series: Snapdragon 855, popup selfie camera

Redmi is not just limiting itself to affordable phones this year, but also gearing up to launch a flagship device. The K20 series is already being touted as a ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’, and Xiaomi India has been taking several potshots at the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro.

The company has confirmed that the Redmi K20 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, though reports indicate this will be the Pro version. The regular K20 will run the Snapdragon 730 processor, according to some leaks.

Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin shared Antutu benchmark scores of the Redmi K20 with the Snapdragon 855, which was more than 450,000 and this puts this phone ahead of nearly all existing devices in the market, including the iPhone XS Max.

Previously it was also indicated that the Redmi K20 will com with a popup selfie camera. Tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed that Redmi phone will have two variants and their names will be Redmi K20 and K20 Pro.

He also revealed the storage models of the two phones as 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB for the K20 and 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB for the K20 Pro. The Redmi K20 will have a 48MP camera option at the back along with a 4,000mAh battery.

A picture of Redmi flagship was earlier spotted which showcases a side view of the device and a portion of the back. In the photo, Xiaomi President Lin Bin is seen taking a selfie with the company’s CFO. The blue coloured phone in his hand sports a popup selfie camera and the back has some kind of circular camera module in the centre.

It has also been reported that the Redmi K20 series will have a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and a 3.5mm headphone jack along with NFC support.