Redmi Note 7S now on open sale in India, available on Flipkart and Mi.com

Redmi Note 7S, which also has a 48MP camera, is now available on open sale on Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7 variant has the same specifications as the earlier phone, except for the 48MP camera sensor at the back. Redmi Note 7S will replace the Redmi Note 7 in India as Xiaomi executives had also talked about this.

The Redmi Note 7S has a price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant. The price is Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The phone comes with up to Rs 10,450 off on exchange via Flipkart, though getting such a high discount is unlikely unless one is trading an iPhone for this. The Redmi Note 7S has launched in three colours: Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red and Onyx Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

Redmi Note 7S has the same design as the earlier Redmi Note 7 with a glass body and a gradient finish. Xiaomi has gone for Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back and also included P2i splash-resistant coating. While this does not make the Redmi Note 7S waterproof or water presentation, it will ensure the phone stays safe against accidental spills.

Redmi Note 7S has a 6.3-inch display with a dot notch in the front. The display resolution is Full HD+ (2340 × 1080p). The phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2Ghz. It has a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot with 256GB external support.

The rear camera is 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera with PDAF, EIS and AI Portrait Mode. The rear camera comes with the Night Photography mode as well. The front camera is 13MP with AI Portrait mode as well.

Redmi Note 7S has a 4000mAh battery with Type-C charging and Quick Charge 4 support. It also has a rear fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock. Dimensions of the phone are 159.2mm × 75.2mm × 8.1mm.