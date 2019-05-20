Redmi Note 7S launched in India with 48MP+5MP rear camera

Xiaomi’s latest phone for India is the Redmi Note 7S and this one comes with the 48MP rear camera. The Redmi Note 7 was originally launched in China with a 48MP camera, though in India, the company introduced the phone with a 12MP+5MP camera at the back. However, with Redmi Note 7S, it is offering the 48MP camera at the same price as the phone that was launched earlier.

Redmi Note 7 Pro also has a 48MP camera at the back, though this one has the Sony IMX586 sensor. Redmi Note 7S goes on sale from May 23 on Flipkart and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 7S has a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 7S will come in Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red and Onyx Black colour variants. The first sale starts 12 PM on May 23 on Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes. Xiaomi is promising availability in offline stores from the next day itself, which is May 24.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

Redmi Note 7S has a similar design like the Redmi Note 7 series with the glass body. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back and its dimensions are 159.2mm × 75.2mm × 8.1mm. The Redmi Note 7S also coms with P2i splash-resistant coating, though keep in mind this does not make the phone entirely waterproof.

Redmi Note 7S has a 6.3-inch display with the dot notch in the front where the selfie camera is also present. The phone has an IR blaster as well, which means that like other Redmi phones it can be used a remote to control other appliances. The display resolution is Full HD+ (2340 × 1080p).

Like the Redmi Note 7, the 7S also runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.2Ghz. It has a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot. There are two RAM and storage variants: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage.

The rear camera is 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera with PDAF, EIS and AI Portrait Mode. The rear camera comes with the Night Photography mode as well. The front camera is 13MP with AI Portrait mode as well. Redmi Note 7S continus with 4000mAh battery with Type-C charging and Quick Charge 4 support. The Redmi Note 7S continues with rear fingerprint sensor and also comes with AI Face unlock support.