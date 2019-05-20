Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch LIVE updates: Redmi Note 7S launch time, how to watch livestream

Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price in India, Specifications, Features India Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 7S with 48MP dual rear camera setup today in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: After the success of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi announced to add another smartphone to the Note 7 series in India. The Redi Note 7S will be the company’s second 48MP camera smartphone in the country. Xiaomi will unveil the device today at 12 noon.

The Redmi Note 7S will be sold via Flipkart and Mi India website. The phone is expected to sport a similar design as the Redmi Note 7. According to the teasers posted by Xiaomi, the latest addition to the Redmi Note 7 series smartphones will have a dedicated night mode. Recently the company shared a picture of Earth taken from a high altitude with “Redmi Note 7S 48MP Dual Camera” watermark written on the bottom. We can expect the phone to cost under Rs 10,000.

Redmi Note 7S: Xiaomi revealed the 48MP camera on Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7S with a teaser for its 48MP camera. It was followed by a tweet by  Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain where he is holding the red coloured variant of the phone confirming a dual rear camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi also shared photos highlighting the daylight shots, portrait shots and low-light shots.

Redmi Note 7S launch: Timing and how to watch livestream

Xiaomi is hosting the livestream of the Redmi Note 7S launch on the company's site, Mi.com. The timing for the launch is scheduled at 12 noon. Those who want to watch the livestream can log on to the Xiaomi India website.

Xiaomi will be announcing the Redmi Note 7S in India today. The phone will be the newest addition to the Redmi Note 7 series in the country. Also, the Redmi Note 7S will be the company’s second 48MP camera smartphone to launch in India. The launch event will begin at 12 noon today.

The Redmi Note 7S is expected to sport a similar design as the Redmi Note 7. The teasers posted by Xiaomi suggest that the latest addition to the Redmi Note 7 series smartphones will have a dedicated night mode. The expected price for the phone is around Rs 10,000.

