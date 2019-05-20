Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch LIVE updates: Redmi Note 7S launch time, how to watch livestream

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: After the success of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi announced to add another smartphone to the Note 7 series in India. The Redi Note 7S will be the company’s second 48MP camera smartphone in the country. Xiaomi will unveil the device today at 12 noon.

The Redmi Note 7S will be sold via Flipkart and Mi India website. The phone is expected to sport a similar design as the Redmi Note 7. According to the teasers posted by Xiaomi, the latest addition to the Redmi Note 7 series smartphones will have a dedicated night mode. Recently the company shared a picture of Earth taken from a high altitude with “Redmi Note 7S 48MP Dual Camera” watermark written on the bottom. We can expect the phone to cost under Rs 10,000.