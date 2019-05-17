Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera to be sold via Flipkart, Red coloured option also launching

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 7S on Monday, May 20, and it looks like the phone will be sold via Flipkart along with Xiaomi’s Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. The Flipkart mobile app already has a dedicated banner page for the Redmi Note 7S as does the Xiaomi website and the emphasis is clearly on the 48MP camera. The Flipkart page is also asking interested users to register for the Redmi Note 7S.

Advertising

Based on the details that Xiaomi has revealed so far, Redmi Note 7S will be launching at 12 noon on May 20. Xiaomi will have a livestream for the Redmi Note 7S launch. Redmi Note 7S will have a 48MP dual-camera at the back.

Xiaomi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain also shared a picture of himself holding a Red coloured variant of the Redmi Note 7S in his hand. He also mentioned that the Redmi Note 7S has a Gorilla Glass 5 on the back.

Redmi Note 7S will have the 48MP camera as we saw on the original Redmi Note 7 that launched in China. In India, the company launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Sony IMX586 48MP sensor, while it introduced the regular Redmi Note 7 with a 12MP+5MP camera.

Advertising

Redmi Note 7S: Specifications

Based on what Xiaomi has shared so far, it looks like the specifications of the Redmi Note 7S will be the same as the original phone. The Flipkart teaser also talks about the performance and battery life. The Redmi Note 7S will continue with the 6.3-inch full HD+ display on the front and the glass body at the back.

It will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and we will have to wait and see how many variants are introduced. The regular Redmi Note 7 comes in 3GB RAM +32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

The 48MP dual-rear camera will likely have the Samsung GM1 sensor that was there on the China variant of the Redmi Note 7. The battery will likely be 4000 mAh on this version of the Redmi Note 7 as well.

Coming to the price, Redmi Note 7S could start at Rs 9,999 just like the Redmi Note 7 in India, though we will have to wait for an official confirmation from the company. Xiaomi is touting that this will ensure that the 48MP camera is accessible to everyone, which hints at affordable pricing.