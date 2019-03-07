Redmi Note 7 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant might launch in China

Xiaomi is supposed to launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone in China on March 18. According to a new report by MySmartPrice, the company might launch a 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant of its Redmi Note 7 smartphone on the same date.

To recall, Redmi by Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China, while announcing that its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone will be launched soon. The company first launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India last month along with the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7, which is a bit different from the Chinese variant.

Redmi Note 7 is currently available in three RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage priced at Yuan 999 (approximately Rs 10,000), 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Yuan 1199 (approximately Rs 12,000) and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Yuan 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000).

If the company launches a 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant of the Redmi Note 7, it will rival the specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, except for the back camera sensors and the processor.

Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor to take selfies.