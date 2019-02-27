Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch along with Redmi Note 7 on Feb 28 in India, claims leak

The Indian version of Redmi Note 7 might be missing the 48MP camera. (Left: Redmi Note 7, Right: Redmi Note 7 Pro, both India variant) (Image source: Ishan Agarwal)Redmi India has been sharing teasers for Redmi Note 7 and its 48MP camera on its official Twitter handle for quite some time now. The phone is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2019, but a leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that Redmi Note 7 Pro might launch in India together with Redmi Note 7. Also, the India variant of the Redmi Note 7 will not have the 48MP camera sensor at the back as its Chinese counterpart.

The leaked renders of Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 shared by Ishan Agarwal reportedly belong to the Indian variant of the two devices. While Redmi Note 7 Pro can be seen in three colour options– Black, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Red, Redmi Note 7 can be seen in three colour options–Black, Blue and Red.

But if one were to look closely at the leaked renders, the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 has the wordings “AI Camera” and “1.25μm f/2.2 PDAF” printed below the camera, while the Chinese variant of the device has wordings “48MP” and “AI Dual Camera” mentioned on it.

The leaked render of Redmi Note 7 Pro (India) also mentions the 48MP AI Dual Camera at the back but has been missing from the Redmi Note 7 render.

This only suggests that Indian version of Redmi Note 7 will not have the 48MP camera but it will be carried by the Redmi Note 7 Pro only. Another tipster going by the name Yash Maheshwari shared pictures of Indian and Chinese variants of Redmi Note 7 where it is clearly visible that 48MP camera is written on China variant but missing from the India variant.

But Redmi India has been sharing teasers for Redmi Note 7 and its 48MP camera. That would mean that a device with Note 7 in the name would surely have the 48MP camera sensor. So if Redmi Note 7 doesn’t have the 48MP sensor, Xiaomi might launch Redmi Note 7 Pro with the 48MP camera together with Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28. But these are just speculations, we’ll have to wait till the launch to know for sure.

It is worth mentioning that while Redmi Note 7 was launched in China last month but Redmi Note 7 Pro has not been launched there yet. However, it is expected to launch this week, as confirmed by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing.

Redmi Note 7 specifications, features and price

To recall, Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with water drop notch, 1080 x 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB RAM. The internal storage of the device is 32GB/64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

Also, I would like to clear the confusion by telling some model numbers: Redmi Note 7 (Indian Variant, 1st image) has the model number M1901F7C and Redmi Note 7 Pro (2nd image) has the model number M1901F7B. They fall in the same series, its not Mi Play or anything… pic.twitter.com/FZKnxulNRF — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 26, 2019

The biggest selling point of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is its dual camera setup with one 48MP sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and another 5MP sensor. The phone has a 13MP selfie camera on the front and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Redmi Note 7 has a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support via USB Type-C. Click here to know the expected specifications of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

In China, the price of Redmi Note 7 is Yuan 999 (approx Rs 10,500) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage option, Yuan 1,199 (approx Rs 12,400) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option, and Yuan 1,399 (approx Rs 14,500) for 6GB RAM/64GB storage option.