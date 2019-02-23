Redmi Note 7 Pro price hinted by company President ahead of next week’s launch

Redmi President Lu Weibing has hinted at the price cap of Redmi Note 7 Pro in the comments sections of his Weibo post. The hint came hours after Weibing posted on Weibo that Redmi Note 7 Pro would be launch in China next week.

As revealed by the Google Translation of the comments, Weibing hinted that the price tag of Redmi Note 7 Pro would not be above Yuan 2,000 (approx Rs 21,000). Weibing was asked by a user to differentiate the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the newly launched Mi 9 since both phones will offer the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with pixel binning technology.

The translation of Weibing’s reply reads that if a person has a budget of Yuan 3,000 (approx Rs 31,800) or above, the customer can pick Mi 9, but if the budget is Yuan 2,000 or less, one should go for the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The regular Redmi Note 7 was launched in China with a price starting at CNY 999 (approx Rs 10,600) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage option, Yuan 1,199 (approx Rs 12,700) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model, and Yuan 1,399 (approx Rs 14,800) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. In India, Redmi Note 7 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India and the launch is scheduled for February 28, 2019.

Redmi Note 7 Pro expected specifications

Going with the leaks and teasers shared by Redmi and Xiaomi for Redmi Note 7 Pro, the device will continue with the same display, and design as the Redmi Note 7, though the processor and base RAM and storage could be higher. Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 seen on Redmi Note 7, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and a maximum of 128GB internal storage.

While Redmi Note 7 has a fingerprint sensor at the back, the Redmi Note 7 Pro could have an in-display fingerprint sensor, according to teasers shared by the Redmi brand in India.

The device is expected to have a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with the waterdrop notch on the front for the selfie camera. The rear camera combination will be 48MP Sony IMX586 image sensor, instead of a Samsung GM1 sensor (present in Redmi Note 7). The secondary sensor is 5MP for depth sensing.