Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM starts rolling out: Here’s what it offers

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has started rolling out a new update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The MIUI Global Stable ROM V10.3.5.0.PFHINXM is being rolled out to users through an over-the-air (OTA) update and it brings new modes for the AI camera, Android security patch for April, as well as several bug fixes.

The smartphone maker has also provided the links to Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM for downloading it manually in its Mi Community blog post. However, users should note that updating them manually would require them to flash their device, so they must make create a backup of their data before they start to update manually.

Coming to the features of the latest update, MIUI Global Stable ROM V10.3.5.0.PFHINXM brings new AI camera modes. In terms of security, the update provides the April 2019 security patch that provides increased system security. The update has also optimised the Redmi Note 7 Pro in a way that now users can open the Home screen using their fingerprint once their face data after their face data gets verified. The new update also allows users to restrict opening Notification shade on the Lock screen.

Some issues that have been fixed through this latest update are call-time bubble overlapped with notification icons, low battery warning which did not appear in landscape mode, ending of calls which took longer than expected time and the camera force close issue when the app was closed and opened again in the video mode.

To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched along with Redmi Note 7 in March this year. The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution (19.5:9 aspect ratio) and a waterdrop-style notch on the front for the selfie camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 675 processor which is coupled with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage.