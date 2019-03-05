Redmi Note 7 Pro launch in China on March 18, confirms company

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale on March 13 in India, but the China launch will only take place on March 18. The company has confirmed this in a new Weibo post, with Redmi Note 7 Pro launch taking place at this date. Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India first on February 28, along with the Redmi Note 7.

The Weibo post says the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be released on March 18 in China. Xiaomi Redmi’s General Manager in China, Lu Weibing who is also a Group Vice President at Xiaomi, also posted details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro on his official Weibo page.

It looks like the China version of Redmi Note 7 Pro will continue with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, Sony’s IMX586 48MP rear camera and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is also splash resistant and comes with a P2i coating, though the phone is not entirely waterproof. In India, Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option costs Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 7 Pro will be sold on Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi.com first, according to the company.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro’s specifications are already known. Redmi Note 7 Pro has 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has introduced the waterdrop-style notch on the front for the selfie camera of the phone.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, which also supports the Sony IMX586 48MP camera. The RAM options are 4GB or 6GB with 64GB or 128GB storage respectively. Redmi Note 7 Pro does come with microSD support, though Xiaomi has not introduced a dedicate microSD slot, at least in the India units.

Coming to the camera, Redmi Note 7 has a 48MP+5MP camera combination. The 48MP camera shoots in 12MP by default, relying on Pixel binning to combine 4 pixels into one. The Redmi Note 7 Pro’s camera has a separate Pro mode, where users can turn on the 48MP camera resolution.

The front camera on Redmi Note 7 Pro is 13MP for selfies. The battery is 4000 mAh and it comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support as well.

Redmi Note 7 Pro has a Type-C USB port that the bottom and a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone comes with MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in three colours in India: Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black.