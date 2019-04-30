Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support with MIUI 10.2.10.0 update

Xiaomi recently announced that it is working with Epic Games to bring Fortnite support to its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. The company has now successfully been able to bring Fortnite support to the device. Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain has put out a new tweet, in which he can be seen playing Fortnite on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor powered Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Advertising

In the tweet says, the new ‘Redmi Note 7 Pro now comes with Fortnite support with the latest MIUI 10.2.10.0 update’. The update will be delivered to all Redmi Note 7 Pro users over the next few days over the air (OTA).

To check if your smartphone has got the update, you can go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates > Check for updates. If there is an update showing you need to press download and install. After the update is installed you can start playing Fortnite on your Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The issue of Redmi Note 7 Pro not having Fortnite support arose after Realme Mobile’s CEO, Madhav Sheth was started taking indirect shots at the smartphone by stating that their Realme 3 Pro supports Fortnite. He stated that unlike other smartphones recently launched in the same price bracket, the Realme 3 Pro does feature support for Fortnite. He even tweeted an image playing Fortnite on the Realme 3 Pro, in which you could see a box of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in the background.

Advertising

Also Read: Fortnite Season 8 update: New Battle Pass, weapon, treasure and more

After these tweets, Manu Kumar Jain issued a clarification for the same. In the clarification, he stated that the reason Redmi Note 7 Pro doesn’t have Fortnite support is because Fortnite is popular only in the US, where Snapdragon 675 hasn’t been launched yet. Due to this Epic Games has not been able to test Fortnite on it and is yet to certify the chipset.

He also stated that the Snapdragon 710 is a one-year-old processor, whereas, the Snapdragon 675 is new. He stated that the SD 675 is 16 per cent faster when compared with the SD 710, taking an indirect shot at Realme.