Redmi Note 7 in India gets a dedicated Night mode with new update

Redmi Note 7, which went on sale last week in India, has started getting a Night mode update. Several users posted screenshots of the Redmi Note 7’s new update on the MIUI forum. The update clearly mentions that this will bring low light enhancements to the phone. The update is being rolled out over the air, and not all users might see it immediately.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, which went on sale yesterday already comes with a dedicated Night mode. The same gets added to the Redmi Note 7 with the update. According to the screenshots shared online, the Redmi Note 7 MIUI 10.2.7.0 is adding the night mode feature.

Keep in mind that in India, the Redmi Note 7 does no come with 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor at the back. Instead, Xiaomi and Redmi have restricted 48MP camera to the Redmi Note 7 Pro variant, which uses the Sony IMX586 sensor.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 7 in India has a 12MP+2MP camera at the back. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48MP+5MP camera combination at the back. With the Night Mode, the Redmi phone’s camera relies on a longer exposure time to creater a brighter and clearer image.

The Redmi Note 7 in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option costs Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant cost Rs 16,999.

Specifications of Redmi Note 7 are 6.3-inch full HD+display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.0 Ghz, 13MP front camera. The Redmi Note 7 also has a glass body with a plastic frame on the side. Redmi Note 7 has a waterdrop notch on the front, similar to the Pro variant.

Redmi Note 7 come with a 4000 mAh battery, Type-C USB port as well. The phone is being sold on Flipkart and Mi.com for now, though Xiaomi will likely make it available in offline segment soon, going by the past trends. Both phones are on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie, which is the latest version of the operating system.