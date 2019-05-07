Xiaomi just sent the Redmi Note 7 into Space, and it’s still working fine

In an unconventional marketing tactic, Xiaomi sent the Redmi Note 7 high up in the stratosphere at an altitude of more than 35 km. The phone withstood a freezing temperature of -58 degrees centigrade, took some pictures and returned to the surface in working condition.

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun shared the video on Weibo and the pictures were later posted on the company’s official Twitter account. The video shows the Redmi Note 7 being launched towards space using a balloon. The phone reaches a maximum height of 35,376 meters (approx 35 km) before the balloon pops and the device begins to fall to the ground.

In its voyage, the phone crosses the Ozone Layer at 31 km. To put it in contrast, commercial jets fly above Troposphere at an altitude of around 10 km. The Redmi Note 7 experienced the lowest temperature of -58 degrees centigrade with the internal temperature of the device going as low as 4 degrees centigrade. The test aims to showcase the durability of the Redmi Note 7 as it is recovered in working condition.

The photos clicked by the Redmi Note 7 at a height of 31,729 metres show the curvature of the earth. The area above the blue planet is nothing but pitch black space.

It is to be noted that the Redmi Note 7 that has undergone this test was the Chinese variant with 48MP camera. The watermark on images taken by the device reads, “Redmi Note 7 48MP dual camera.” In India, the Redmi Note 7 carries a 12MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. The Redmi Note 7 Pro in India carries the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor.

To recall, Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a dot notch on top. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 cta-core processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. The dual rear camera on the phone is a 48MP+5MP combination. It features a 13 MP front camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery. The starting price of the device is Rs 13,999.