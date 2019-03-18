Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 10 Android Pie beta rolled out, cancelled hours later

Xiaomi released the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.14 update based on Android Pie for its Redmi Note 6 Pro on Friday, and details of the update were also posted on the company’s official MIUI forum. However, it appears that a few hours after the rollout the update was cancelled, according to a report on Gadgets360

According to the report, Xiaomi has not given a reason for the cancellation of the update, the report said adding that it could be due to some system-level bugs. We have also reached out to Xiaomi regarding the cancellation of the update. Xiaomi has itself not commented on the blog post about the update on any cancellation as well.

The changelog for MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 9.3.14 showed that the update had included fixes for live wallpapers being displayed on the lock screen.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.26-inch notch display and a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. It has a dual rear camera setup of 12MP+5MP.

On the front, this one has two cameras (20MP+2MP). It is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage options. The internal storage is 64GB, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The device currently runs MIUI 10 Global ROM, which is based on Android Oreo. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Last week, Xiaomi had reduced the price of Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB RAM+64GB storage variant) to Rs 11,999, which was launched at Rs 13,999 in November last year.